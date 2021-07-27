Kate Reavey’s Chicago Vintage Weddings may have had a slow season, but the event planner wasn’t about to sit COVID out. Instead, she leased a Bucktown storefront for a pop-up, loaded it with all the flatware and tablescape finds she keeps in storage for her glorious nuptial vignettes, and gave the people what they wanted: a high-style home-decor shop with a distinctly Parisian POV. Weddings are back on, but so are dinner parties, so snag her retro crystal, silver, and china — now available online — while it lasts. shopcapucine.com