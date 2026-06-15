The sushi Otto Phan serves at Kyoten is unlike what you’ll find anywhere else. His inochi-no-ichi rice is big and plump, and he acid-etches it with sharp red vinegar. He cuts his fish into short, thick pieces, then deeply scores them to reveal hidden texture. “It’s more of an up-and-down than side-to-side sensation,” Phan says of the way you experience his nigiri. The distinct composition grabs your attention, like watching a movie shot in a different aspect ratio. Rarities of the season may include firefly squid or creamy orbs of fried pufferfish milt and will assuredly include the sweetest monkfish liver you will ever try. Kyoten is the best omakase in Chicago by a mile. But a meal here is a major splurge — you will drop five C-notes. So if the price tag scares you off, some good news: At Kyoten Next Door, which is literally next door, you will find the best in its class of more typical high-end omakase for less than half of Kyoten’s cost. Expect fewer rarities but the same heightened sense of craft.

Price: $$$$$; $$$
Address: 2507 and 2513 W. Armitage Ave.
Website: kyotenchicago.com

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1. Maxwells Trading 2. Oriole 3. Kyoten and Kyoten Next Door 4. Feld 5. Cellar Door Provisions 6. Smyth 7. Virtue 8. Las Carnitas Uruapan 9. El Che Steakhouse & Bar 10. Monteverde 11. John’s Food & Wine 12. Lula Cafe 13. Boka 14. Galit 15. Kasama 16. Cariño 17. Shaw’s Oyster Bar 18. Torizen 19. Asador Bastian 20. Akahoshi Ramen 21. Creepies 22. Indienne 23. Avec 24. Le Bouchon 25. New Village Gastro Pub 26. Brindille 27. Noodles Party 28. Anelya 29. La Chaparrita Taqueria 30. Tre Dita 31. Go 4 Food 32. Frontera Grill 33. S.K.Y. 34. Mirra 35. Kie-Gol-Lanee 36. Sanders BBQ Supply Co. 37. Lao Peng You 38. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen 39. Obélix 40. RL Restaurant 41. Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna 42. Omakase Box 43. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse 44. Nhu Lan Bakery 45. Bonyeon 46. Lao Hu Tong 47. Omarcito’s Latin Cafe 48. Birrieria Zaragoza 49. Bayan Ko Diner 50. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria