Maxwells says out loud what just about every fine-dining tasting menu in town whispers: Chicago loves Asian flavors. We love the heat, rawness, bright acidity, and savory umami so fundamental to the cooking of Thailand, Japan, and every country in between. Chef and co-owner Erling Wu-Bower and executive chef Chris Jung (pictured above) take those elements and root them in fertile Midwestern ground, creating chameleon dishes akin to Schrödinger’s cat. Depending on your perspective, their walleye katsu, a fried fish plank served with shredded cabbage, is either contemporary Japanese or a Friday in Wisconsin. Their clay pot rice has the steam and scorch you want from a Malaysian street vendor along with the wild mushrooms you savor in a farm-to-table restaurant. The spice-edged broth of the soup dumpling tortellini should enter the Maxwells pantheon alongside the coconut-lemongrass suzuki tartare and the French onion dip with hot griddle bread. The expansive dining room is easy on the eyes and filled with natural light, if a bit too loud at peak service. Rounding all this out is Olivia Duncan-Williams’s beverage program, which is one of the best in town because it answers to a menu that loves cocktails as much as wine.

Price: $$$
Address: 1516 W. Carroll Ave.
Website: maxwellstrading.com

☰ View All
1. Maxwells Trading 2. Oriole 3. Kyoten and Kyoten Next Door 4. Feld 5. Cellar Door Provisions 6. Smyth 7. Virtue 8. Las Carnitas Uruapan 9. El Che Steakhouse & Bar 10. Monteverde 11. John’s Food & Wine 12. Lula Cafe 13. Boka 14. Galit 15. Kasama 16. Cariño 17. Shaw’s Oyster Bar 18. Torizen 19. Asador Bastian 20. Akahoshi Ramen 21. Creepies 22. Indienne 23. Avec 24. Le Bouchon 25. New Village Gastro Pub 26. Brindille 27. Noodles Party 28. Anelya 29. La Chaparrita Taqueria 30. Tre Dita 31. Go 4 Food 32. Frontera Grill 33. S.K.Y. 34. Mirra 35. Kie-Gol-Lanee 36. Sanders BBQ Supply Co. 37. Lao Peng You 38. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen 39. Obélix 40. RL Restaurant 41. Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna 42. Omakase Box 43. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse 44. Nhu Lan Bakery 45. Bonyeon 46. Lao Hu Tong 47. Omarcito’s Latin Cafe 48. Birrieria Zaragoza 49. Bayan Ko Diner 50. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria