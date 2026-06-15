Getting a third Michelin star in 2023 put this elaborate tasting-menu spot in rare company and turned around its fortunes. The kind of people who fly all over the world to experience the finest dining started coming here for Smyth. The reservation book may have swelled along with the prices (the food portion alone will set you back $420 per person), but chef John Shields’s keep-it-weird brilliance remains intact. In fact, his cooking is more expressively sui generis than ever, and the once-uneven service hums under manager Cara Sandoval. Shields leans into the flavors of nature the way a psychiatrist plumbs the psyche. Rhubarb roots flavor a butter for trout, while caviar and shavings of housemade chocolate fill a delicate pastry shell fashioned from roasted barley. On my last visit, I was struck by the wild, grassy flavor of herbs in an otherwise luxuriant corn and crab dish. Each dot of food tastes essential to the dishes, which change regularly, though you can count on the mushrooms, chocolate, black walnuts, and game meats that Shields adores. The menu is always new yet always building.

Price: $$$$$
Address: 177 N. Ada St.
Website: smythchicago.com

☰ View All
1. Maxwells Trading 2. Oriole 3. Kyoten and Kyoten Next Door 4. Feld 5. Cellar Door Provisions 6. Smyth 7. Virtue 8. Las Carnitas Uruapan 9. El Che Steakhouse & Bar 10. Monteverde 11. John’s Food & Wine 12. Lula Cafe 13. Boka 14. Galit 15. Kasama 16. Cariño 17. Shaw’s Oyster Bar 18. Torizen 19. Asador Bastian 20. Akahoshi Ramen 21. Creepies 22. Indienne 23. Avec 24. Le Bouchon 25. New Village Gastro Pub 26. Brindille 27. Noodles Party 28. Anelya 29. La Chaparrita Taqueria 30. Tre Dita 31. Go 4 Food 32. Frontera Grill 33. S.K.Y. 34. Mirra 35. Kie-Gol-Lanee 36. Sanders BBQ Supply Co. 37. Lao Peng You 38. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen 39. Obélix 40. RL Restaurant 41. Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna 42. Omakase Box 43. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse 44. Nhu Lan Bakery 45. Bonyeon 46. Lao Hu Tong 47. Omarcito’s Latin Cafe 48. Birrieria Zaragoza 49. Bayan Ko Diner 50. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria