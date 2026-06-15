When did Oriole become Chicago’s best fine-dining restaurant? Has it been so ever since chef-owner Noah Sandoval and his then-wife, Cara, opened it 10 years ago, channeling the punk energy of Schwa, where Sandoval cut his teeth, into something elegant? Did it emerge by default as others got too set, too niche, too vainglorious? I’d argue it happened in 2020 when Sandoval blew open the one-room restaurant into the dynamic space it occupies today. He may not have invented the notion of taking patrons on a physical journey through a restaurant, but he does it better than anyone else. A bite and a nonalcoholic tipple at the bar make a fine welcome before you stroll to the kitchen counter to meet the cooks and enjoy foie gras mousse on a crunchy pouf of sugared brioche toast. Then you’re at your table, where you’ll eat dishes like a startling bite of lobster with raspberry and rose or rare venison with morels and canelés. New chef de cuisine Colin McHugh and executive sous chef Evelyn Aloupas have reinvigorated a menu that had grown a bit too familiar. The meal ends just as high: Rosemary ice with lemon and olive is a flavor you won’t forget. 

Price: $$$$$
Address: 661 W. Walnut St.
Website: oriolechicago.com

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1. Maxwells Trading 2. Oriole 3. Kyoten and Kyoten Next Door 4. Feld 5. Cellar Door Provisions 6. Smyth 7. Virtue 8. Las Carnitas Uruapan 9. El Che Steakhouse & Bar 10. Monteverde 11. John’s Food & Wine 12. Lula Cafe 13. Boka 14. Galit 15. Kasama 16. Cariño 17. Shaw’s Oyster Bar 18. Torizen 19. Asador Bastian 20. Akahoshi Ramen 21. Creepies 22. Indienne 23. Avec 24. Le Bouchon 25. New Village Gastro Pub 26. Brindille 27. Noodles Party 28. Anelya 29. La Chaparrita Taqueria 30. Tre Dita 31. Go 4 Food 32. Frontera Grill 33. S.K.Y. 34. Mirra 35. Kie-Gol-Lanee 36. Sanders BBQ Supply Co. 37. Lao Peng You 38. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen 39. Obélix 40. RL Restaurant 41. Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna 42. Omakase Box 43. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse 44. Nhu Lan Bakery 45. Bonyeon 46. Lao Hu Tong 47. Omarcito’s Latin Cafe 48. Birrieria Zaragoza 49. Bayan Ko Diner 50. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria