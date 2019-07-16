 Edit Module

The 50 Best Dishes in Chicago

Our critics scoured the city to find its most essential eats, from fried shrimp to tofu toast.

By Carly Boers, John Kessler, Jeff Ruby, Carrie Schedler, and Claire Voon
Photography by Jeff Marini

Published today at 7:45 a.m.

BREAKFAST

APPETIZER

SMALL PLATE

ENTRÉE

DESSERT

ANDERSONVILLE

ARCHER HEIGHTS

AVONDALE

BRIDGEPORT

BRONZEVILLE

BUCKTOWN

CHATHAM

CHINATOWN

EDGEWATER

EVANSTON

GOLD COAST

GOOSE ISLAND

HERMOSA

HUMBOLDT PARK

LAKE VIEW

LINCOLN PARK

LITTLE VILLAGE

LOGAN SQUARE

LOOP

OAK BROOK

PILSEN

RAVENSWOOD

RIVER NORTH

SOUTH DEERING

STREETERVILLE

WEST LOOP

WEST TOWN

WICKER PARK

Less than $10

$10-19

$20-39

$40 and up

Part of a Tasting Menu

