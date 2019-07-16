The 50 Best Dishes in Chicago Our critics scoured the city to find its most essential eats, from fried shrimp to tofu toast. By Carly Boers, John Kessler, Jeff Ruby, Carrie Schedler, and Claire VoonPhotography by Jeff Marini Published today at 7:45 a.m. A-ZCuisineNeighborhoodPrice Fried Bologna Sandwich at Au Cheval Bacon-Wrapped Dates at Avec Bacon Biscuit at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Birria Platter at Birrieria Zaragoza Short Rib Beignets at Boeufhaus Beef Tartare at Boka Fried Shrimp at Calumet Fisheries Carnitas at Carnitas Don Pedro Quiche at Cellar Door Provisions Chocolate Cake at Dos Urban Cantina Tofu Toast at Dove’s Luncheonette Duck at Duck Inn Cheeseburger at Edzo’s Sunflower Seed Parfait at Elske Arroz Gordo at Fat Rice Shrimp and Grits at 5 Loaves Eatery Crispy Little Bird at Funkenhausen Uni Shooter at Giant Country-Fried Portobello at Handlebar Rib Tips at Honey 1 BBQ Pan-Roasted Monkfish at Income Tax Salmon Tartare at Jeong Wang Mandoo at Joong Boo Market Mr. G at JP Graziano Fried Japanese Tilefish and Caviar at Kyoten Lengua Taco at La Chaparrita Sausage Deep Dish at Labriola Spicy Chicken Wings at Landbirds Fried Chicken at Luella’s Gospel Bird Breakfast Burrito at Lula Cafe Boquerónes at MFK Ragu Alla Napoletana at Monteverde A5 Miyazaki Wagyu at Oriole Hummus with Octopus at Pacific Standard Time Bing Bread at Parachute Tteokbokki Lamb Ragu at Passerotto Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad at Pizzeria Bebu Barbecued Carrots at the Publican Pan-Fried Pork and Cabbage Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings Pabellón Arepa at Rica Arepa Whole Chicken at Roister Cowboy Steak at RPM Steak Foie Gras Bibimbap at S.K.Y. Egg Yolk Dessert at Smyth French Toast at Somerset Duck Liver Mousse at Table, Donkey and Stick B. Franklin Sandwich at Tempesta Market Rigatoni Con Anatra E Funghi at Vivere Chawanmushi at Yugen BREAKFAST Bacon Biscuit at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Quiche at Cellar Door Provisions Breakfast Burrito at Lula Cafe French Toast at Somerset APPETIZER Short Rib Beignets at Boeufhaus Beef Tartare at Boka Uni Shooter at Giant Boquerónes at MFK Bing Bread at Parachute Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad at Pizzeria Bebu SMALL PLATE Bacon-Wrapped Dates at Avec Crispy Little Bird at Funkenhausen Salmon Tartare at Jeong Fried Japanese Tilefish and Caviar at Kyoten Lengua Taco at La Chaparrita A5 Miyazaki Wagyu at Oriole Hummus with Octopus at Pacific Standard Time Tteokbokki Lamb Ragu at Passerotto Barbecued Carrots at the Publican Duck Liver Mousse at Table, Donkey and Stick Chawanmushi at Yugen ENTRÉE Fried Bologna Sandwich at Au Cheval Birria Platter at Birrieria Zaragoza Fried Shrimp at Calumet Fisheries Carnitas at Carnitas Don Pedro Tofu Toast at Dove’s Luncheonette Duck at Duck Inn Cheeseburger at Edzo’s Arroz Gordo at Fat Rice Shrimp and Grits at 5 Loaves Eatery Country-Fried Portobello at Handlebar Rib Tips at Honey 1 BBQ Pan-Roasted Monkfish at Income Tax Wang Mandoo at Joong Boo Market Mr. G at JP Graziano Sausage Deep Dish at Labriola Spicy Chicken Wings at Landbirds Ragu Alla Napoletana at Monteverde Pan-Fried Pork and Cabbage Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings Pabellón Arepa at Rica Arepa Whole Chicken at Roister Cowboy Steak at RPM Steak Foie Gras Bibimbap at S.K.Y. B. Franklin Sandwich at Tempesta Market Rigatoni Con Anatra E Funghi at Vivere DESSERT Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Chocolate Cake at Dos Urban Cantina Sunflower Seed Parfait at Elske Egg Yolk Dessert at Smyth ANDERSONVILLE Tteokbokki Lamb Ragu at Passerotto ARCHER HEIGHTS Birria Platter at Birrieria Zaragoza AVONDALE Wang Mandoo at Joong Boo Market Bing Bread at Parachute BRIDGEPORT Duck at Duck Inn BRONZEVILLE Rib Tips at Honey 1 BBQ BUCKTOWN Fried Chicken at Luella’s Gospel Bird CHATHAM Shrimp and Grits at 5 Loaves Eatery CHINATOWN Pan-Fried Pork and Cabbage Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings EDGEWATER Pan-Roasted Monkfish at Income Tax EVANSTON Cheeseburger at Edzo’s GOLD COAST French Toast at Somerset GOOSE ISLAND Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad at Pizzeria Bebu HERMOSA Pabellón Arepa at Rica Arepa HUMBOLDT PARK Short Rib Beignets at Boeufhaus LAKE VIEW Boquerónes at MFK LINCOLN PARK Beef Tartare at Boka LITTLE VILLAGE Lengua Taco at La Chaparrita LOGAN SQUARE Bacon Biscuit at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Quiche at Cellar Door Provisions Chocolate Cake at Dos Urban Cantina Arroz Gordo at Fat Rice Uni Shooter at Giant Fried Japanese Tilefish and Caviar at Kyoten Spicy Chicken Wings at Landbirds Breakfast Burrito at Lula Cafe Duck Liver Mousse at Table, Donkey and Stick LOOP Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Rigatoni Con Anatra E Funghi at Vivere OAK BROOK Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix PILSEN Carnitas at Carnitas Don Pedro Foie Gras Bibimbap at S.K.Y. RAVENSWOOD Bacon Biscuit at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits RIVER NORTH Hummus with Octopus at Pacific Standard Time Cowboy Steak at RPM Steak SOUTH DEERING Fried Shrimp at Calumet Fisheries STREETERVILLE Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Sausage Deep Dish at Labriola WEST LOOP Fried Bologna Sandwich at Au Cheval Bacon-Wrapped Dates at Avec Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Sunflower Seed Parfait at Elske Mr. G at JP Graziano Ragu Alla Napoletana at Monteverde A5 Miyazaki Wagyu at Oriole Barbecued Carrots at the Publican Whole Chicken at Roister Egg Yolk Dessert at Smyth Chawanmushi at Yugen WEST TOWN Crispy Little Bird at Funkenhausen Salmon Tartare at Jeong B. Franklin Sandwich at Tempesta Market WICKER PARK Tofu Toast at Dove’s Luncheonette Country-Fried Portobello at Handlebar Less than $10 Bacon Biscuit at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Oh My! Caramel Pie at Beatrix Uni Shooter at Giant Wang Mandoo at Joong Boo Market Lengua Taco at La Chaparrita Pabellón Arepa at Rica Arepa Duck Liver Mousse at Table, Donkey and Stick $10-19 Fried Bologna Sandwich at Au Cheval Bacon-Wrapped Dates at Avec Birria Platter at Birrieria Zaragoza Short Rib Beignets at Boeufhaus Beef Tartare at Boka Fried Shrimp at Calumet Fisheries Carnitas at Carnitas Don Pedro Quiche at Cellar Door Provisions Chocolate Cake at Dos Urban Cantina Tofu Toast at Dove’s Luncheonette Cheeseburger at Edzo’s Sunflower Seed Parfait at Elske Shrimp and Grits at 5 Loaves Eatery Crispy Little Bird at Funkenhausen Country-Fried Portobello at Handlebar Rib Tips at Honey 1 BBQ Mr. G at JP Graziano Fried Chicken at Luella’s Gospel Bird Breakfast Burrito at Lula Cafe Boquerónes at MFK Hummus with Octopus at Pacific Standard Time Bing Bread at Parachute Tteokbokki Lamb Ragu at Passerotto Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad at Pizzeria Bebu Barbecued Carrots at the Publican Pan-Fried Pork and Cabbage Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings French Toast at Somerset B. Franklin Sandwich at Tempesta Market $20-39 Pan-Roasted Monkfish at Income Tax Sausage Deep Dish at Labriola Spicy Chicken Wings at Landbirds Foie Gras Bibimbap at S.K.Y. Rigatoni Con Anatra E Funghi at Vivere $40 and up Duck at Duck Inn Arroz Gordo at Fat Rice Ragu Alla Napoletana at Monteverde Whole Chicken at Roister Cowboy Steak at RPM Steak Part of a Tasting Menu Salmon Tartare at Jeong Fried Japanese Tilefish and Caviar at Kyoten A5 Miyazaki Wagyu at Oriole Egg Yolk Dessert at Smyth Chawanmushi at Yugen Share Other Dining & Drinking stories In Lincoln Park, Parson’s Is Still Reigning Patio King 4D ago Boozy Shaved Ice Is Better on the Roof 5D ago Most Popular This Batavia House Predates the Civil War What $300,000 Buys in Marina City Right Now At This New Bookstore, Poets and Painters Share the Walls Immigrant Children Arrive in Chicago Traumatized, in Some Cases With Chicken Pox and Tuberculosis Moody Tongue Is Giving the Brewpub Model a Boost Are Pritzker and Lightfoot Playing Nice? Revisiting a Made-for-Netflix Scandal on the North Shore Boozy Shaved Ice Is Better on the Roof I Can’t Ride a Bike. Can I Scooter? How Claire Lombardo Wrote the Midwestern Big Little Lies Edit Module Edit Module Submit your comment Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies. Enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.