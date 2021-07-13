Let New Orleans have its Mardi Gras parade. We celebrate Fat Tuesday here by actually getting fat — eating as many pączki as we can. If you’re planning to pig out on this Polish filled doughnut, first learn to pronounce the name: “punch-key.” Then try one at the nearly 100-year-old Dinkel’s, which sells them on the six days leading up to the big day. The pączki here are pillowy and stuffed with exactly the right amount of filling, with flavors ranging from strawberry and lemon to Boston cream. $2.09; 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., Lake View