The beloved menu staple at Eddie Lakin’s counter-service spot is everything you want a griddled burger to be. An amply seasoned, smashed-flat quarter-pound patty of freshly ground chuck is seared on a just-greasy-enough flattop until the meat is crisped around the edges before getting topped with your choice of cheeses, like American or Merkt’s cheddar spread, and condiments. A double gets you two patties; a triple gets you respect. $5.75 for a single; 1571 Sherman Ave., Evanston