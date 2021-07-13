When this South Side doughnut shop opened in 1972, the apple fritter wasn’t even on the menu. But over the last decade, the now-beloved treat has become synonymous with the neighborhood institution (that’s owner Buritt Bulloch left). The fritters are made fresh every morning using leftover dough scraps, resulting in a mammoth confection — each one clocks in at around a pound — that’s stuffed with warm chunks of apple, flavored with cinnamon, sweetened with a glaze, and, if you ask for it, sprinkled with chopped pecans. $4; 11248 S. Michigan Ave., Roseland