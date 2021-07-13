Visiting this Mexico City–style taqueria, which is attached to a corner grocery store, is a joy, from the colorful papel picado decorations to the housemade pineapple tepache. But all that is just a preamble to the food, and while it’s hard to argue against any of the tacos on the menu, the lengua is justifiably the standout. Taquero Cesar Castillo serves up thin slices of beef tongue that nearly cover the entire El Milagro tortilla. The meat is fatty and tender, topped with a shower of chopped white onions and cilantro, and finished with a squeeze of lime. The trio of salsas on your table add a final worthy accent. $3; 2500 S. Whipple St., Little Village