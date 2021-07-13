For the past four decades, this butcher shop and restaurant has been turning out Chicago’s best gorditas — griddled disks of masa stuffed with meaty fillings. The gorditas here come filled with cheese and beans along with your choice of al pastor, nopalitos (cactus), arrachera (skirt steak), carnitas, or chicken, but the Doña Cuca is what locals order. Named after former owner Andres Macias’s mother (the business is now run by his son and daughter-in-law), it’s stuffed with both carnitas and buche (pork stomach) and punched up with a housemade salsa verde. $4.25; 3132 W. 26th St., Little Village