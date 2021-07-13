Chicago’s most famous 24-hour eatery has been a part of Little Italy for more than 80 years, and you know you’re close when you can smell grilled onions in the air. Tourists might be quick to order a Polish sausage, but picky locals go down the street for one of those (see Polish Sausage at Express Grill), because they know the tender bone-in pork chop sandwich, topped with those grilled onions, is the star of the show. The sandwich comes dressed with yellow mustard and spicy sport peppers, and it’s all nestled into a bun, bone and all. Don’t fear that bone: Use it as a handle and carefully bite your way toward it. $6.60; 1250 S. Union Ave., Little Italy